Tunisia: Relations Binding Tunisia and U.S. 'Solid, Based On Several Fundamental Values,' FM Ammar

Tunis — Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Nabil Ammar on July 3 attended the ceremony held on the occasion of the US Independence Day at the US Embassy in Tunis, in the presence of Ambassador Joey Hood, Finance Minister Sihem Boughdiri Nemsia and a number of diplomatic personalities.

Ammar extended in his address on the occasion, congratulations and warmest wishes for further progress and prosperity to the American people on the 4th of July celebration, pointing out that "Tunisia and the United States are ancient partners and that each country has been among the very first, to recognize the other country's independence."

He underlined that relations binding the two countries are "solid, based on several fundamental values, such as national independence and sovereignty, mutual respect of national choices, respect for national symbols, private and public freedoms, rule of law applied to everyone with no distinction, respect of the spirit of the UN Charter, promotion of multilateralism and dialogue to serve peace, stability, justice, cooperation and prosperity worldwide."

The FM stressed that "it is our responsibility and commitment, to continue to develop our relations on those very basis, in a world going through considerable and more and more radical changes, and facing extremely serious challenges in terms of international crisis and wars, of the credibility of the international legality, as well as the survival of our planet."

"As partners, even old partners, we may have different views and positions on several issues. But a frank, a transparent and a fluid dialogue, is the only way to get closer, in the common long-term interest," he further considered.

"The struggle against colonialism, racism, freedom and justice, for all peoples with no distinction of race or religion, were at the origin of our bilateral partnership.

This should absolutely remain a central pillar of our relations! Away from short-term economic considerations, or unfair political agendas, driven by the logic of military power only!

It is of the highest human, historical, and political responsibility, to be clear with all our partners and friends, to appeal clearly and loudly, to immediately stop the genocide against the Palestinian people, and give them all their historical and political rights, with no restriction," Ammar insisted.

"This is not impossible! It is indeed in the interest of everybody. And it is our duty to make it happen. Each of us will have to face the present and future generations judgement, with the dramatic consequences of what is consciously let to happen today, despite all the horror that we are seeing daily added to all what is hidden...but hidden only for the moment!," the FM said.

He underlined in another connection, that "great potential is there, between the business communities of the two countries, to develop trade and investments," pointing out the "many brilliant Tunisians living in the USA, are willing to bring their contribution to promote bilateral economic relations. Some of them will participate to the National Forum for the Tunisian Competences abroad that the Ministry will organise on August 6-7," calling for including them, together with their American partners, for more developed economic ties.