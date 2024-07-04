Tunisia: Tunis Stock Exchange - Tunindex Up 2.51 Percent in June 2024

Tunis — The Tunindex closed the month of June 2024 at 9,726.08 points, up 2.51% after a gain of 4.22% in May 2024, according to the monthly analysis published on Wednesday by the Tunis Stock Exchange.

Since the beginning of the year, its cumulative gains reached 11.15% compared with a rise of 10.47% during the same period in 2023.

Trading volume on the Stock Exchange hit TND 213.6, up 57.7% compared with the previous month.

The average daily trading volume stood at TND 11.2 million in June 2024, compared with TND 6.1 million in May 2024 and TND 6.1 million since the beginning of 2024.

//Tunindex20: Up 2.82% in June 2024//

The Tunindex20 posted an increase of 2.82% in June 2024, following a gain of 4.49% in the previous month, closing at 4,369.81 points.

Since the beginning of the year, the Tunindex20 has risen by 14.22%, compared with 11.62% during the same period in 2023.