Zimbabwe: Last 'Keeper Standing in Zwsl

Herentals Queens goalkeeper Lindiwe Magwede has attributed her top form to collective effort by teammates.

She remains the only goalkeeper yet to be breached after seven match days in the intriguing Women's Soccer League race.

Until last weekend, Magwede and Black Rhinos counterpart Precious Mudyiwa were the only two goalies in the elite league who were yet to concede any goals.

But Mudyiwa would let in two goals when her team lost their derby to Chapungu 2-1 at Manyame Air Base on Saturday.

That leaves the Mighty Warriors 'keeper as the only one with a clean sheet after 630 minutes of action.

But Magwede said she would rather give it to her teammates especially the solid back line of Alice Moyo, Polite Mabika, Talent Mukwanda and Bridget Mutaurwa.

"I can't claim all the credit after going for seven games without conceding a goal. The team is playing well and looks well-oiled in all departments," said Magwede.

"Look, we have scored 35 goals in these seven games and that tells you a lot about the quality that we have as a team.

"That means we are very effective in attack and that is an integral part of defence. If you are attacking, that means you are lessening pressure at the back.

"So I wouldn't want to say I am doing very well as the goalkeeper because I haven't let any goals in yet this season. I would rather say the team is playing very well.

"Of course, there are some moments that need you to be up and then you stay equal to the task.

"But that is the role that you have to play and complement what others in the team would be doing by defending well, displaying good football in the middle and scoring goals in the attacking third."

The seasoned campaigner in the WSL has kept the most-clean sheets in league in the past two seasons that The Students have won the championship.

She wasn't breached in 23 games in 2022, and she also kept 22 clean sheets last year as her team defended the title without tasting any defeat.

"I am trying to play my part. I train with boys and that is helping me a lot. At the end of the day, if I play my part and the team wins, I get satisfied," added Magwede.

The Masvingo-bred shotstopper will be expected to play a leading role when Herentals Queens play in the CAF Women's Champions League that starts at zonal level next month.