Zimbabwe: Zim Gets Support to Map Broadband Infrastructure

Zimbabwe is one of 11 African countries selected to benefit from the International Telecommunications Union's (ITU) support for broadband mapping through the Africa's National Broadband Mapping Systems (AfricaBBMaps) project.

The initiative, spearheaded by ITU's Telecommunications Development Bureau (ITU BDT), aims to enhance digital connectivity across the continent.

ITU BDT director, Dr Cosmas Zavazava, announced the development during a high-level session at the ongoing global symposium for regulators in Entebbe, Uganda.

Dr Zavazava highlighted the project's significance in addressing digital divide challenges and promoting inclusive growth.

The ITU has secured €15 million in funding from the European Union (EU) for broadband mapping projects in Zimbabwe and other participating nations including Malawi, Botswana, Zambia, Uganda, and Nigeria.

Dr Zavazava said broadband mapping serves were a pivotal tool for policymakers, businesses, and consumers by providing critical data on internet infrastructure.

He said the information enabled targeted interventions to expand access, foster competition and enhance service quality.

In an interview following the announcement, director-general of the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (POTRAZ), Dr Gift Machengete, underscored the multifaceted benefits of broadband mapping.

Dr Machengete highlighted its role in identifying coverage gaps, where areas with insufficient broadband coverage or substandard internet speeds are pinpointed.

"This data-driven approach empowers policymakers to allocate resources effectively, ensuring that investments in infrastructure expansion are both efficient and equitable," he said.

"This transparency supports economic development efforts and attracts investment opportunities to underserved regions. Moreover, consumers benefit from informed choices regarding Internet Service Providers (ISPs), based on reliable information about service availability and quality in their locality."

Dr Machengete said broadband mapping promotes competition among ISPs, thereby driving improvements in service affordability and performance.