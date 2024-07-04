Zimbabwe: Deputy Head Charged With Rape

The deputy headmaster at Starlight Secondary School ,Hopely Zone 5, Waterfalls, appeared in court yesterday for allegedly raping a 15-year-old student.

Wellington Musakaruka (38) appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mrs Marehwanazvo Gofa, charged with rape .

He was remanded in custody to July 23.

The State alleged that sometime in 2021 during the second term, the complainant was sent by Musakaruka to his place of residence with some exercise books.

He then instructed the complainant not to lock the door when she gets home since he was following after her.

After about 10 minutes, he arrived and entered into the house when the complainant was about to leave.

Musakaruka told her that he was going to give her financial support pertaining to school fees and should thus trust him.

He then advanced to the complainant and forcibly started kissing her, and sexually assaulted her.

Musakaruka gave the complainant US$20 and promised to pay school fees for her. He asked her to lie to her mother that she was enrolled by a donor called Mashambanzou to pay up school fees for her.

The matter was reported recently leading to his arrest.