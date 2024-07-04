Zimbabwe: Boks Name Strong Squad for Ireland Test

South Africa have named 12 starters from their 2023 Rugby World Cup final triumph in their side for the opening Test with Ireland this weekend.

Scrum-half Faf de Klerk was an injury doubt for the opening match but has been passed fit to start.

Handre Pollard, who kicked four penalties in the 12-11 win over New Zealand, has been named at fly-half.

Full-back Willie le Roux, back row Kwagga Smith and prop Ox Nche- who will all start in Pretoria- came off the bench in the World Cup showpiece.

In the matchday squad to face the Irish, only replacements Gerhard Steenekamp, Salmaan Moerat and Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu did not feature in the final.

There are a number of players missing for the Springboks including Makazole Mapimpi, Damian Willemse, Steven Kitshoff and locks Jean Kleyn and Lood de Jager.

"This is the team we believe will give us the impetus we need against Ireland, who are the second-highest ranked team in the world," said Erasmus, who has opted for a 6-2 split on the bench. "We are blessed to have a lot of depth in our squad, and we are in a fortunate position to have several Rugby World Cup-winners in our ranks who know what it takes to perform at the highest level.

"The fact that most of these guys have played together is a bonus for us, and most of them have faced Ireland before so they are well aware of the challenge that lies ahead, especially since we haven't beaten them since 2016."

Ireland have never won a Test series in South Africa but were the only team to defeat the Springboks during the World Cup in a thrilling 13-8 win the pool stages in Paris. -- BBC.