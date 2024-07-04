Zimbabwe: Zimparks Puts Down Rogue Jumbos

3 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Thupeyo Muleya

The Zimbabwe National Parks and Wildlife management authority (Zimparks) has shot and killed two rogue elephants that were terrorising residents in Beitbridge East and some sections of Beitbridge town.

Zimparks spokesperson Mr Tinashe Farawo said the two jumbos were killed near the town council's peri-urban farm after being hunted by parks rangers.

"When human and wildlife conflict arises and the lives of humans are at risk, we are duty bound to act and hence we shot and killed the two elephants.

"They had become problem animals in the town, especially around the Beitbridge council farm," said Mr Farawo.

He said people must report problem animals as soon as possible to the authorities so that they are professionally handled.

Elephants have become a perennial headache for the Beitbridge community especially in situations where they enter farmlands and damage crops and property and at times kill people during their various encounters.

These elephant-related conflicts are common in areas where human settlements and agriculture overlap with elephant habitats along the Shashe and Limpopo Rivers which divide the country with Botswana and South Africa respectively.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.