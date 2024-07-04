Zimbabwe: U.S.$600m Irrigation Developments in Pipeline

The Government is in the process of actioning the US$598 million in irrigation development proposals, which will increase the country's irrigation capacity.

The development is part of measures for the forthcoming 2024/2025 summer cropping season and will see 350 000 hectares being put under irrigation, as the Second Republic continues with efforts to prevent losses from climate change-induced phenomena such as droughts.

Currently, more than 217 00ha are under irrigation and the Government is making strides to ensure that more land is put under irrigation to fight the effects of drought.

In a weekly update, Agricultural and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) said proposals under the Irrigation Development Alliance worth US$598 million targeting 133 000hectares were received from the private sector and are under processing to improve irrigation as a way of climate-proofing agriculture.

"The Pedstock/Munda Wedu facility, the lead partners (HOMT ESPANA) are now engaging AFREXIMBANK to finalise the transaction and the contract signing on the facility is expected this week," said the department.

The intention is to fight the effects of climate change because irrigation helps farmers in diversifying their operations, thereby allowing them to grow crops all year round rather than engaging in seasonal production.

The rolling out of dam constructions countrywide will also boost agricultural production, provide potable water and develop mini-hydro power projects as the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa seeks to revolutionise agriculture, especially for smallholder farmers.

The development of the dams was part of long term plans to support smallholder irrigation, boost food and agricultural production and harness water for industrial and domestic use.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Permanent Secretary Professor Obert Jiri said there was a need to move more towards irrigation development as it is vital for ensuring food security.

"This agric-climate proofing programme entails massive country-wide water harnessing and irrigation programmes targeting to resuscitate and develop up to 350 000ha under functional irrigation by 2025. Efficient water management is fundamental for boosting productivity and ensuring food security," he said.

The country has more than 10 600 dams capable of irrigating two million ha.

The Government created the Irrigation Development Alliance as a vigorous framework that seeks to promote investment in irrigation expansion by supporting partnerships between financial institutions, companies and farmers.

It is part of the Government's efforts to create an enabling environment for accelerated growth through enhancing irrigation development's viability and effectiveness to build the country's resilience to vulnerabilities and shocks that come as a result of climate change.

Under the Accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development programme, the Government has started resuscitating communal irrigation schemes nationwide, a key enabler to improved yields and livestock production for smallholder farmers.

Increased agricultural production and productivity will in turn, enhance income, increase opportunities for value addition and the development of agribusiness value chains.