Zimbabwe: Urikhob Craves for Silverware

Dynamos man-of-the-moment Sadney Urikhob is convinced the Glamour Boys can put their act together in the second half of the season and prime themselves for the league title.

The Namibian striker had his best game since joining the Harare giants on Sunday when he came off the bench and scored the solitary goal that sank GreenFuel deep into time added on at Rufaro.

The goal, which was his second this season, was not the only catchy moment for the ex-Brave Warriors striker who has 33 caps for his country.

He also mesmerised throughout the second phase, having been introduced at the restart.

Yet the 31-year-old endured a stuttering start to life at the Glamour Boys and he has coach Genesis Mangombe to thank for sticking with him despite some barraging criticism of his play.

And after taking his goal tally to two on Sunday, Urikhob could be tempted to go for powerplay as he did against GreenFuel to increase his goals.

But he said his priority is to see Dynamos winning silverware, and not individual glory.

"I would like to thank the Almighty who gave me the opportunity to play football," Urikhob said.

"I take my time analysing teams, how they move, and then plot how to utilise my strength and speed to get what I need.

"In the match against GreenFuel, I was on the bench studying how the teams were playing. I saw that their defenders were concentrating more on clipping our wingers, and then I said to myself, 'When I go in, I would go through the centre'.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"My main target is obviously to win silverware with Dynamos. You know I don't care even if I score just five goals for the club, as long as I do much to help the cause and see the Glamour Boys win the league or any other cup at the end of the day, I will be happy," said Urikhob.

"One thing about myself is that I don't really believe in individual glory. I am more of a team player, that is why I always want the team to get the glory.

"If it happens (individual glory), its because I believe God makes things happen. But my main priority is to see Dynamos winning trophies, that's my main target this season.

"Even if I win the Golden Boot, that will be nothing because team glory is more important and can easily be remembered.

"Of course yes, as a striker, I would love to see myself scoring a lot of goals."

Urikhob said Dynamos have a good pool of players who can help the team win trophies this season.

"I would say there is a lot of competition in the league so far. There is not much gap between the top teams, the middle order and those at the bottom," he said.

"That means whoever plays well in the second half of the season, stands a good chance of achieving set objectives. Dynamos have good players who can win trophies for the team. I do have so much belief in them.

"The quality at Dynamos is great and I have no doubt that at the end of the day, we can win trophies. My dream is to win the league title and if that fails, then any other trophy."