Zimbabwe: 10 Years Jail for Stealing Zesa Cables

A Harare man was yesterday sentenced to 10 years in jail after he was found guilty of stealing Zesa armoured cables.

Levison Mukata (42) denied the charges but was convicted after a full trial.

In passing sentence, presiding magistrate Mrs Ruth Moyo said the State managed to prove the essential elements of the case.

The complainant was the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company represented by its loss control officer, Mr Shepherd Marunga.

Prosecutor Nomsa Kangara proved that on April 24, 2024, Mukata, who was in the company of his accomplice only identified as Murahwa (who is still at large), stole cables at Zesa substation in Glen View 3, Harare.

The court heard that Mukata dugout 9m 185mm x 4 core Zesa armoured cables.

Police officers from ZRP Budiriro received a tip off that Mukata had burnt the armoured ZESA cables.

He was apprehended on the scene whilst his accomplice managed to escape.