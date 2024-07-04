Kenya: Apa Insurance, Hollard Health Roll Out International Health Cover

4 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — APA Insurance joined hands with Hollard Health, a South African insurer, to unveil an international medical cover targeting individuals, families, SME's, and corporations.

The plan covers Africa, India, Europe, and other worldwide jurisdictions with five comprehensive plans.

"The primary aim is to encourage healthier living among members, which in turn reduces healthcare costs and improves overall health outcomes," said Ashok Shah, Group CEO of Apollo Investments Limited.

"With APA and Hollard Health's combined expertise, innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we are setting a new standard for healthcare coverage in the region."

The solution, which will be available under the HealthMov app, offers personalized health monitoring, lifestyle and behavior tracking, educational resources, goal setting, and progress tracking.

Tobe Hope, Hollard Health's, Chief Executive, said, "Because we know that Africa's demands are unique, we are committed to helping the continent thrive by offering the right cost effective health insurance for its diverse needs.

"The HealthMov app is so intuitive, it can scan facial features and movement to measure heart rate, breathe rate, stress level and BMI. This information is then collated to give feedback, suggestions and rewards. Members have a virtual doctor, personal trainer, health coach and mentor in their pockets," added Hope.

Apollo Investment Company, a parent company of APA Insurance, entered into an agreement with Hollard International last year, which bought a 20 percent stake.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.