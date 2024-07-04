Kenya: Apa Insurance, Hollard Health Roll Out International Health Cover

Nairobi — APA Insurance joined hands with Hollard Health, a South African insurer, to unveil an international medical cover targeting individuals, families, SME's, and corporations.

The plan covers Africa, India, Europe, and other worldwide jurisdictions with five comprehensive plans.

"The primary aim is to encourage healthier living among members, which in turn reduces healthcare costs and improves overall health outcomes," said Ashok Shah, Group CEO of Apollo Investments Limited.

"With APA and Hollard Health's combined expertise, innovative solutions and unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, we are setting a new standard for healthcare coverage in the region."

The solution, which will be available under the HealthMov app, offers personalized health monitoring, lifestyle and behavior tracking, educational resources, goal setting, and progress tracking.

Tobe Hope, Hollard Health's, Chief Executive, said, "Because we know that Africa's demands are unique, we are committed to helping the continent thrive by offering the right cost effective health insurance for its diverse needs.

"The HealthMov app is so intuitive, it can scan facial features and movement to measure heart rate, breathe rate, stress level and BMI. This information is then collated to give feedback, suggestions and rewards. Members have a virtual doctor, personal trainer, health coach and mentor in their pockets," added Hope.

Apollo Investment Company, a parent company of APA Insurance, entered into an agreement with Hollard International last year, which bought a 20 percent stake.