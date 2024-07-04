Malawi: Emmanuel University Urges Malawians to Adopt Biofertilizer for Higher Productivity in the Agricultural Sector

Emmanuel University, in partnership with the Malawi Government and Permaculture under Scope Malawi, has urged stakeholders in Lilongwe Rural West Education Division to adopt biofertilizer for higher productivity in the agricultural sector.

During a training session on biofertilizer production at Kamphata Trading Center in Lilongwe, stakeholders were equipped and trained to make organic fertilizers from household waste such as eggshells, ashes, milk, and livestock waste.

Project chairperson Mrs. Clara Mkandawire encouraged stakeholders, including teachers, mother group members, PTA members, and community leaders, to share the knowledge with their communities during church services and other gatherings to reach a wider audience and improve livelihoods.

The training was successful, with a significant number of community members participating. With the knowledge gained, the project aims to achieve better results for the transformation of livelihoods in the division and nationwide, according to Mrs. Mkandawire.

The training covered various types of organic fertilizers, including biofertilizer from animal manure, urine, and Mbeya fertilizers.

Participant Bahati Banda thanked the university for the initiative and plans to implement and teach others in the community to improve household levels. "This training will help my family reduce fertilizer costs and increase maize yield, which was previously challenging due to lack of funds. I believe this will help eradicate hunger in my family and community," said Banda.

Since 2019, Emmanuel University has been implementing various projects in inclusive education, energy, environmental conservation, and sanitation, targeting teachers and communities.