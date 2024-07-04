Malawi: Emmanuel University Urges Malawians to Adopt Biofertilizer for Higher Productivity in the Agricultural Sector

4 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Pauline Theu

Emmanuel University, in partnership with the Malawi Government and Permaculture under Scope Malawi, has urged stakeholders in Lilongwe Rural West Education Division to adopt biofertilizer for higher productivity in the agricultural sector.

During a training session on biofertilizer production at Kamphata Trading Center in Lilongwe, stakeholders were equipped and trained to make organic fertilizers from household waste such as eggshells, ashes, milk, and livestock waste.

Project chairperson Mrs. Clara Mkandawire encouraged stakeholders, including teachers, mother group members, PTA members, and community leaders, to share the knowledge with their communities during church services and other gatherings to reach a wider audience and improve livelihoods.

The training was successful, with a significant number of community members participating. With the knowledge gained, the project aims to achieve better results for the transformation of livelihoods in the division and nationwide, according to Mrs. Mkandawire.

The training covered various types of organic fertilizers, including biofertilizer from animal manure, urine, and Mbeya fertilizers.

Participant Bahati Banda thanked the university for the initiative and plans to implement and teach others in the community to improve household levels. "This training will help my family reduce fertilizer costs and increase maize yield, which was previously challenging due to lack of funds. I believe this will help eradicate hunger in my family and community," said Banda.

Since 2019, Emmanuel University has been implementing various projects in inclusive education, energy, environmental conservation, and sanitation, targeting teachers and communities.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.