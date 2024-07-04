Tunisia: Banknotes and Coins in Circulation Up 10.7 Percent in 2023 (Bct Report)

Tunis — The level of banknotes and coins in circulation has been on the rise for several years, recording an annual increase of 10.7% to TND 20.842 million in 2023, compared with TND 18.825 million in 2022, with banknotes accounting for 97.6%.

The annual rate of increase in banknote circulation rose from 9.2% for the period between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022 to 10.7% for the period between the end of 2022 and the end of 2023, according to the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Financial statements for 2023 and the auditors' report, released on July 3, 2024.

The BCT figures show that 20-dinar banknotes are the most widely used at national level (TND 12.3 billion), followed by 50-dinar banknotes (TND 3.9 million), 10-dinar banknotes (TND 3.8 million) and 5-dinar banknotes (TND 72.1 million).

As far as coins are concerned, the 1-dinar coin was the most widely used by Tunisians (TND 164 million) by the end of 2023. This is followed by the 5-dinar coin, worth an overall value of TND 139.7 million, the 500- millime coin (TND 61.7 million) and the 2-dinar coin (TND 58.7 million).

The other coins (500, 200, 100, 50 and 20 millimes) are also commonly used in Tunisia.

As for the small coins of 1, 2 and 5 millimes, the BCT states that they are still in circulation.

This 51-page report was submitted on June 28, 2024 by BCT Governor Fethi Zouhair Nouri to President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed.