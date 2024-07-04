Tunisia: Banknotes and Coins in Circulation Up 10.7 Percent in 2023 (Bct Report)

4 July 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The level of banknotes and coins in circulation has been on the rise for several years, recording an annual increase of 10.7% to TND 20.842 million in 2023, compared with TND 18.825 million in 2022, with banknotes accounting for 97.6%.

The annual rate of increase in banknote circulation rose from 9.2% for the period between the end of 2021 and the end of 2022 to 10.7% for the period between the end of 2022 and the end of 2023, according to the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT) Financial statements for 2023 and the auditors' report, released on July 3, 2024.

The BCT figures show that 20-dinar banknotes are the most widely used at national level (TND 12.3 billion), followed by 50-dinar banknotes (TND 3.9 million), 10-dinar banknotes (TND 3.8 million) and 5-dinar banknotes (TND 72.1 million).

As far as coins are concerned, the 1-dinar coin was the most widely used by Tunisians (TND 164 million) by the end of 2023. This is followed by the 5-dinar coin, worth an overall value of TND 139.7 million, the 500- millime coin (TND 61.7 million) and the 2-dinar coin (TND 58.7 million).

The other coins (500, 200, 100, 50 and 20 millimes) are also commonly used in Tunisia.

As for the small coins of 1, 2 and 5 millimes, the BCT states that they are still in circulation.

This 51-page report was submitted on June 28, 2024 by BCT Governor Fethi Zouhair Nouri to President of the Republic Kaïs Saïed.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.