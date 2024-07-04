Tanzania: CJ Directs New Advocates to Observe Ethics

DAR ES SALAAM: CHIEF Justice Professor Ibrahim Juma has directed the Tanganyika Law Society (TLS) to ensure its members adhere strictly to ethical standards and honesty in the execution of their duties within the justice system.

Prof Juma made this call yesterday after admitting into the bar, 555 new advocates at a function held at the Mwalimu Nyerere International Convention in Dar es Salaam.

"Ethics are essential for upholding the integrity of the legal profession. Adhering to ethical standards and selfdiscipline are the key to sustaining your career in law," he emphasized.

The Chief Justice underscored that the Judiciary of Tanzania will not tolerate misconduct by lawyers. He instructed the TLS Chapters of the National Ethics Committee to diligently enforce ethical standards within the legal profession.

"I ask the Judges to start using our authority on behalf of the people under the Advocates Act if these Committees and Chapters will not do their jobs.

If we don't do that, not only the respect of TLS will be compromised, but also that of the judiciary as well," he said.

He reminded lawyers that every profession or association, including the TLS, haestablished rules governing ethics. He encouraged them to let these rules guide their daily activities.

Prof. Juma also clarified that according to professional procedures, every lawyer must join the Chapter responsible for overseeing their ethics.

They are required to submit reports to the National Ethics Committee in cases of ethics violations.

He cautioned that the judiciary, as the representative of the people, will ensure proper management of ethics if the Chapters and the National Committee of TLS do not fully implement their responsibilities in this regard.

The Chief Justice also highlighted that his office, along with the Principal Judge and Judges in Charge, has been receiving complaints regarding misconduct by lawyers.

He cited specific examples, such as instances where a lawyer refused to return his clients' original case documents.

Professor Juma emphasized that all case documents belong to the client, and they must be returned when the lawyer-client relationship changes or when the contractual agreement expires.

"Citizens have approached us with complaints, stating that they have no access to their case records because their lawyers have withheld the files," he explained.

"Such actions constitute misconduct, and it would be beneficial if the Bar Association addresses this type of misconduct directly."

The event was officiated by the Registrar of the High Court of Tanzania, Mr. Tiganga Tengwa, and was attended by several judicial officers, including Principal Judge Mustafa Mohamed Siyani, High Court Judges, the Chief Court Administrator, Chief Registrar, and other members of the management team