Algeria: President Tebboune Kicks Off Housing Distribution Operation

3 July 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, on Wednesday in the new city of Sidi Abdellah, Algiers, kicked off the housing distribution operation nationwide.

President Tebboune, who followed a presentation on the state of the Housing sector and the national housing distribution report from 5 July 2020 to 5 July 2024, officially launched the operation of distributing over 251,000 housing units of all types nationwide.

Upon his arrival at Sidi Abdellah's entrance, the President of the Republic was welcomed by the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), General Said Chanegriha, the Minister of Interior, Local Authorities and National Planning, Brahim Merad, the Minister of Housing, Urban Planning and the City, Mohamed Tarek Belaribi and the governor of Algiers, Mohamed Abdennour Rabehi.

