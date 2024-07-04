Tunisia: Exporti - New Programme to Help 150 Industrial Companies Export to EU Markets

Tunis — Some 150 Tunisian industrial companies wishing to export to the European Union (EU) will be supported by the new Exporti programme "Exportez Tounsi."

Supported by the EU, commissioned by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and implemented by GIZ Tunisia in partnership with the Ministry of Industry, Mines and Energy (MIME), this programme will provide support for companies operating in the sectors of technical professional wear, dates and by-products, olive oil, medical devices and natural ingredients, according to a press release issued on Thursday by GIZ.

It will help industrial companies grasp the prerequisites for successfully exporting to EU markets, while taking into account the specific features of each sector.

Exporti, which is part of the Qualitative Growth for Employment (CQE) project, will offer selected companies sector-specific support, training and networking opportunities to help them access European markets.

Targeted actions, such as prospecting missions and B2B meetings, will also be organised to help put companies in touch with potential European buyers.