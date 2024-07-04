South Africa: Statement By President Cyril Ramaphosa On the Appointment of Members of the National Executive

document

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT CYRIL RAMAPHOSA ON THE APPOINTMENT

OF MEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL EXECUTIVE

30 JUNE 2024

Fellow South Africans,

Just over a month ago, on the 29 of May, the people of South Africa voted in a watershed election.

In casting their votes, the people made it clear that they expect political parties to work together to deliver on a mandate of transformation, growth and renewal.

To give effect to this mandate, it was agreed that a Government of National Unity, which brings together parties from across the political spectrum, should be formed.

This Government of National Unity would be bound by certain fundamental principles and would undertake a basic minimum programme of priorities.

Following discussions over the course of the last few weeks, a total of eleven parties have elected to work together in government and in Parliament.

These are the African National Congress, Democratic Alliance, Patriotic Alliance, Inkatha Freedom Party, Good Party, Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Freedom Front Plus, United Democratic Movement, Al Jama-ah, Rise Mzansi and the United Africans Transformation.

The partnership between the GNU parties is guided by a Statement of Intent, which outlines fundamental principles and a minimum programme of priorities.

All the parties have made a commitment to respect the constitution and to promote a accountable and transparent governance, evidence-based policy and decision-making, the professionalisation of the public service, integrity and good governance.

The incoming government will prioritise rapid, inclusive and sustainable economic growth and the creation of a more just society by tackling poverty and inequality.

The establishment of the Government of National Unity in its current form is unprecedented in the history of our democracy.

We have had to consider how to form the new government in a manner that advances the national interest, that gives due consideration to the outcome of the election and that makes use of the respective capabilities within each of the parties.

We have had to consider not only the immediate needs of the country.

We have also had to consider the stability, effectiveness and durability of the government we are establishing.

It is true that some South Africans have expressed concern about the length of time it has taken to form a government.

As the discussions have unfolded, they have been worried about the effect of a protracted process on confidence and stability.

At the same time, many people have pointed to the experiences of other countries that have a far longer history of democracy, where the formation of multi-party governments have sometimes taken several months.

As a relatively young democracy, we should be proud that we have moved to establish a government compromised of eleven parties within such a short space of time.

Through our discussions we have been able to build consensus on the tasks of government.

We have shown that there are no problems that are too difficult or too intractable that they cannot be solved through dialogue.

This evening, I am pleased to announce the members of the National Executive who will bear collective responsibility to give effect to the will of the electorate.

In forming the National Executive, we have had to consider several factors and advance a number of key principles.

We have had to ensure that the incoming government will be effective, and that it will have people with the experience, skills and capabilities to deliver on its mandate.

It is important that we deploy into positions of responsibility people who are committed, capable and hard-working, and who have integrity.

We have had to ensure that all the parties are able to participate meaningfully in the National Executive and that the diversity of the views of South Africans is properly reflected.

We have sought to ensure that the National Executive is representative of the people of South Africa, giving due consideration to gender, youth, demographics and regional distribution.

We want South Africans to see themselves reflected not only in the composition of government, but also in its policies and programmes.

Given the challenges that the country faces today and considering the electoral mandate this government must implement, I have decided to make certain changes to the national government portfolios.

In the course of the sixth democratic administration, we indicated our intention to reduce the number of portfolios in the National Executive. However, due to the need to ensure that the National Executive is inclusive of all the parties to the Government of National Unity, this has not been possible.

In some instances, we have considered it necessary to separate certain portfolios to ensure that there is sufficient focus on key issues.

The ministries of Electricity and Energy will be merged.

There will be a separate ministry of Mineral and Petroleum Resources.

The ministry of Agriculture will be separated from the ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development.

The ministry of Higher Education will be separated from the ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation.

The ministry of Justice and Constitutional Development will be separated from the ministry of Correctional Services.

There will no longer be a Ministry of Public Enterprises. The coordination of the relevant public enterprises will be located in the Presidency during the process of implementing a new shareholder model.

I have decided to make the following appointments to the National Executive:

The Deputy President is Paul Mashatile.

The Minister of Agriculture is John Steenhuisen.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture is Rosemary Nokuzola Capa.

The Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Mzwanele Nyhontso.

The Deputy Minister of Land Reform and Rural Development is Chupu Stanley Mathabatha.

The Minister of Basic Education is Siviwe Gwarube.

The Deputy Minister of Basic Education is Reginah Mhaule.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Solly Malatsi.

The Deputy Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies is Mondli Gungubele.

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs is Velinkosi Hlabisa.

The Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs are Dickson Masemola and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans is Angie Motshekga.

The Deputy Ministers of Defence and Military Veterans are Bantu Holomisa and Richard Mkhungo.

The Minister of Electricity and Energy is Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

The Deputy Minister of Electricity and Energy is Samantha Graham.

The Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Blade Nzimande.

The Deputy Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation is Nomalungelo Gina.

The Minister of Employment and Labour is Nomakhosazana Meth.

The Deputy Ministers of Employment and Labour are Jomo Sibiya and Phumzile Mgcina.

The Minister of Finance is Enoch Godongwana.

The Deputy Ministers of Finance are David Masondo and Ashor Sarupen.

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is Dion George.

The Deputy Ministers of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment are Narend Singh and Bernice Swarts.

The Minister of Health is Aaron Motsoaledi.

The Deputy Minister of Health is Joe Phaahla.

The Minister of Higher Education is Nobuhle Nkabane.

The Deputy Ministers of Higher Education are Buti Manamela and Mimmy Gondwe.

The Minister of Home Affairs is Leon Schreiber.

The Deputy Minister of Home Affairs is Njabulo Nzuza.

The Minister of Human Settlements is Mmamoloko Kubayi.

The Deputy Minister of Human Settlements is Tandi Mahambehlala.

The Minister of International Relations and Cooperation is Ronald Lamola.

The Deputy Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation are Alvin Botes and Tandi Moraka.

The Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Thembi Nkadimeng.

The Deputy Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development is Andries Nel.

The Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Gwede Mantashe.

The Deputy Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources is Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

The Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Maropene Ramokgopa.

The Deputy Minister of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation is Seiso Mohai.

The Minister of Police is Senzo Mchunu.

The Deputy Ministers of Police are Polly Boshielo and Cassel Mathale.

The Minister in the Presidency is Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

The Deputy Ministers in the Presidency are Nonceba Mhlauli and Kenneth Morolong.

The Minister of Public Service and Administration is Mzamo Buthelezi.

The Deputy Minister of Public Service and Administration is Pinky Kekana.

The Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Dean Macpherson.

The Deputy Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure is Sihle Zikalala.

The Minister of Small Business Development is Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams.

The Deputy Minister of Small Business Development is Jane Sithole.

The Minister of Social Development is Sisisi Tolashe.

The Deputy Minister of Social Development is Ganief Hendricks.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Gayton McKenzie.

The Deputy Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture is Peace Mabe.

The Minister of Tourism is Patricia De Lille.

The Deputy Minister of Tourism is Maggie Sotyu.

The Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition is Parks Tau.

The Deputy Ministers of Trade, Industry and Competition are Zuko Godlimpi and Andrew Whitfield.

The Minister of Transport is Barbara Creecy.

The Deputy Minister of Transport is Mkhuleko Hlengwa.

The Minister of Water and Sanitation is Pemmy Majodina.

The Deputy Ministers of Water and Sanitation are David Mahlobo and Isaac Seitlholo.

The Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Sindisiwe Chikunga.

The Deputy Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities is Mmapaseka Steve Letsike.

The Minister of Correctional Services is Pieter Groenewald.

The Deputy Minister of Correctional Services is Lindiwe Ntshalintshali.

These men and women we have appointed to the executive are drawn from all corners of our country.

They reflect the diversity of our nation.

They have a responsibility to work together to serve the people as a whole.

None of the members of the National Executive has been appointed to serve the interests of a particular constituency, a particular party or a particular section of society.

Collectively and individually, they are responsible to the people of South Africa.

In the spirit of partnership and collaboration, the incoming government will work together with other formations to convene a National Dialogue.

Through this National Dialogue, all parties, civil society groups, labour, business and other stakeholders will be invited to work together to address the critical challenges facing the nation.

We call on all South Africans to participate in the National Dialogue and to give their support to this Government of National Unity as it begins its work.

As the leaders of political parties, as Ministers and Deputy Ministers, as public representatives, we understand and accept the responsibility that we bear.

We have all been called upon to serve the people of this country, and we will do so to the utmost of our ability.

I thank you.