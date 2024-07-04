Malawi: Mother Care Groups Lobby for More Support Towards Under-5 Immunisation

4 July 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Wilfred Golden

Mother Care Groups (MCGs), under Traditional Authority Kalolo in Lilongwe, are lobbying for more support from Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) in the work of sensitizing mothers to take a crucial role in vaccine immunisation among the under five children.

The call come at a time MHEN is conducting monitoring and mentorship refresher trainings to 31 member MCGs around Lilongwe district on their crucial roles in ensuring that there is proper and increased vaccine immunisation among the under five children.

Chairperson for Nyanda MCG Mercy Raice while commending the work MHEN is doing says still more there is need for an extended program to provide them with frequent refresher trainings as a way of motivating them urging that the period which MHEN took to come up with other refresher trainings is long which also demotivates members from working hard.

"The project is really bearing fruits as mothers around this community they are able to understand what we are teaching them and the response is so huge, but we ask for more support, MHEN should be engangi ng us frequently as at some pointing time we have shortfalls interms of teaching materials and other required resources as a result we leave other important things," Raice said.

MEHN through health systems strengthening project, come up with 31 member MCGs in communities around Lilongwe to work hand in hand in mobilizing mothers to take crucial role by increasing vaccine immunisation among the under five children.

The project seeks to contribute in strengthening the capacity of health systems to fully deliver vaccine immunisation in any infection.

The project is being implemented with support from Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI)

