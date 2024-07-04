Namibia: Scientific Society Hosts Public Talk On Archaeology in the Sand Sea

The Namibia Scientific Society is set to host a public talk titled "Archaeology in the Sand Sea: Updates on research and dating of the sites south of Gobabeb" on 9 July from 19:00 to 21:00.

The event will feature Dr. George Leader, an esteemed archaeologist from The College of New Jersey, who specializes in the Earlier Stone Age and cultural transmission across southern Africa.

The Society said that archaeological sites are notoriously challenging to study in the Sand Sea and mostly surface sites, which are difficult to date and frequently moved through many natural processes.

"This talk will share the latest research by the Survey and Archaeology of the Namib Desert Surface (SANDS) Team. Specifically, the results of new efforts at the site of Narabeb will be discussed as well as future directions of the project," they added.

He has spent the past 15 years working on site throughout southern Africa. He obtained his BA from Gettysburg College in the United States and his MSc and Ph.D. from the University of Witwatersrand in South Africa.