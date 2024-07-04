Kenya Commits to Sustainable Development With CSOs Vnr Report

Nairobi — Kenya's Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Forum has unveiled the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Voluntary National Review (VNR) Report 2024, in a significant move towards achieving the goals.

The 2024 VNR report is a comprehensive documentation of Kenya's progress since the previous review in 2020.

It presents a balanced narrative, highlighting both the successes achieved and the challenges faced over the past four years.

Florence Syevuo, Executive Director of the SDGs Kenya Forum, said the report complements the official Voluntary National Review report by the National Treasury, State Department of Economic Planning, and SDG unit by highlighting ground realities, lived experiences, and people's perceptions.

"It reflects our commitment to ensuring that no one is left behind and that sustainable development is achieved in a manner that is inclusive, participatory, and equitable," she said.

Syevuo noted that one of the key themes contained in the report is the emphasis on the involvement of diverse groups in the SDG process.

According to Syevui, the document serves as a crucial tool for policymakers, stakeholders, and the public to understand the current status of sustainable development in the country and the steps needed to advance further.

"The report serves as a rallying cry for all sectors to intensify their actions and collaborations, recognizing that the challenges faced require urgent and unified responses," she said.

Festus Wangwe, Director of Planning in the State Department of MSME, stated on his part that the report was keen on capturing inclusivity in the SDG journey.

"This report is a culmination of a multi-stakeholder consultation that brought together over 60 civil society organizations from diverse sectors to reflect on our journey in the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals in Kenya," he said.

Wangwe underscored that the launch of the CSOs Voluntary National Review Report 2024 is more than just a presentation of data and findings; "it is a powerful statement of Kenya's unwavering dedication to the SDGs."

"It is indeed a great milestone and a demonstration of the commitment of civil society organizations in complementing government efforts in the implementation of the SDGs in the country," he said.

He added that the document provides a clear and honest account of the steps taken towards achieving the SDGs and outlines the path ahead.

"It underscores the nation's commitment to creating a sustainable and equitable future for all its citizens," he said.

As Kenya continues to navigate complex global challenges, the 2024 VNR report stands as a beacon of hope and a call to action for a sustainable and inclusive future.