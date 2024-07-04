Algeria: Military Academy of Cherchell - President Tebboune Chairs Graduation Ceremony 2023-2024

Tipaza (Algeria) — The President of the Republic, the commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces, the minister of National Defense, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, chaired Monday, at the Houari-Boumediene military academy of Cherchell, Tipaza, the graduation ceremony of the year 2023-2024.

The ceremony was attended by senior State officials and top Army officers.

In the Academy's hall of honor, the President attended a briefing on the Academy's training programs and the graduating classes named in honor of the late mujaheed, Colonel Youcef Khatib.

Following this, the President of the Republic chaired the annual officer graduation ceremony. The event celebrated the 55th class of active-duty officers completing basic training, the 17th class of the common basic military training, and the 8th class of officers receiving their Master's degrees. Notably, this year marked the first-ever graduation of women officers for the Army's Land Forces Command."

In this regard, the Chief of Staff of the People's National Army (PNA), General Said Chanegriha, made an address in which he extended his thanks and gratitude to the President of the Republic, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of the National Defense, to have chaired personally the graduation ceremony of the officer classes, welcoming, in this regard, "the special attention and the constant interest from which the Academy is benefiting, like the various training schools of the People's National Army."

The President of the Republic arrived earlier in the Academy where he was welcomed by General Said Chanegriha.

The President of the Republic reviewed detachments of the People's National army, who gave him the honours, and listened to the national anthem.

He subsequently paid tribute to the memory of the late President Houari Boumediene, after whom the Academy is named, laid a wreath at a commemorative stone and recited Al Fatiha, the first chapter of the Holy Qur'an, for his soul.