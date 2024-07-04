South Africa: Byd Plays Winning Hand in China Ev Market With Hybrid Models

3 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bloomberg

A yawning gap has opened up among China's electric-vehicle stocks with BYD beating all comers due to its latest technological rollout.

The carmaker's shares have defied heavy losses in EV stocks around the world to gain more than 6% in Hong Kong this year thanks to the introduction of the fifth generation of its plug-in hybrid drive system in May. Those of its smaller competitors Li Auto Inc., Xpeng Inc. and Nio Inc. have all tumbled at least 45% amid concern over slowing EV demand and a persistent price war.

The gulf is set to keep growing, market watchers say.

BYD's latest plug-in hybrid platform allows vehicles to travel non-stop for more than 2,000km -- the distance between Singapore and Bangkok -- without recharging or refueling, and was introduced in two models that sell for under 100,000 yuan ($13,750). Plug-in hybrids occupy the middle ground between traditional gas-powered vehicles and full EVs, and are being touted as a potential area for future growth as sales of pure EVs become saturated.

"We are particularly optimistic about BYD's plug-in hybrid electric vehicle potential and overseas expansion opportunity, especially given the slowing global EV transition," said Bing Yuan, a fund manager at Edmond de Rothschild Asset Management in Paris. "It might expand its market share lead and achieve faster growth for PHEVs compared...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

