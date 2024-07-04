South Africa: Two Arrested With Dagga Worth R350 000 in Springbok

press release

- The Springbok Public Order Policing unit arrested two men during routine crime prevention patrols on the N7 Freeway in Springbok with dagga worth approximately R350 000-00.

On Wednesday, 03 July 2024 at about 00:05 the SAPS members noticed the suspicious truck, stopped and searched it and confiscated 11 bags of dagga concealed between food crates in the back of the vehicle.

Police also confiscated an undisclosed amount of cash from the suspects that is believed to be the proceeds of drug dealing.

The male driver (32) and his male passenger (26) were arrested for dealing in dagga and are expected to appear in the Springbok Magistrates Court soon.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lieutenant General Koliswa Otola commended the Springbok SAPS Public Order Policing unit's "C-Platoon" for their vigilance abd efforts in robustly fighting drug trafficking . The police will continue to squeeze the space for drug dealers to operate in this province.

