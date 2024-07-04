South Africa: Boyfriend Allegedly Hacked Girlfriend With an Axe

press release

- The Rosendal police arrested the 48-year-old man from Mautse near Rosendal after he allegedly hacked his girlfriend, who was hospitalised with an axe on the head when she caught him cheating with another woman.

On 2 July 2024, the 26-year-old woman from Mautse near Rosenal came to the police station after she was discharged from the local hospital to report a domestic violence incident that occurred on 27 June 2024 at about 19:00.

It is alleged she visited her boyfriend's home and found her with another woman inside his bedroom.

She confronted him about their relationship, but he pushed and insulted her. The boyfriend further took out a knife, but she disarmed him.

It is further alleged that he took an axe and hacked her with it on top of her head and also strangled her. She managed to walk back to her home, where her sister called an ambulance and she was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. A case of attempted murder is being investigated.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate Court today.