South Africa: Boyfriend Allegedly Hacked Girlfriend With an Axe

3 July 2024
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

- The Rosendal police arrested the 48-year-old man from Mautse near Rosendal after he allegedly hacked his girlfriend, who was hospitalised with an axe on the head when she caught him cheating with another woman.

On 2 July 2024, the 26-year-old woman from Mautse near Rosenal came to the police station after she was discharged from the local hospital to report a domestic violence incident that occurred on 27 June 2024 at about 19:00.

It is alleged she visited her boyfriend's home and found her with another woman inside his bedroom.

She confronted him about their relationship, but he pushed and insulted her. The boyfriend further took out a knife, but she disarmed him.

It is further alleged that he took an axe and hacked her with it on top of her head and also strangled her. She managed to walk back to her home, where her sister called an ambulance and she was rushed to a local hospital for medical treatment. A case of attempted murder is being investigated.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and is expected to appear in the Ficksburg Magistrate Court today.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.