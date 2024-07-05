Africa: Women in Six African Countries to Benefit From $100m AfCFTA Fish Project

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), in collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation and TradeMark Africa, have launched a four-year fisheries programme aimed at creating over 240,000 jobs and increasing trade in fish and fish products by $100 million by 2028.

The initiative seeks to tackle the structural challenges faced by women and youth in the fisheries sector.

It will provide training, improve market and finance access, strengthen supply chain linkages, develop digital solutions, simplify trade regulations, ensure compliance with standards, and facilitate cross-border market access.

It stems from the AfCFTA Secretariat's collaboration with the Mastercard Foundation, which began with the development of the AfCFTA private sector strategy.

TradeMark Africa will implement the programme, targeting Small, Medium, and Micro Enterprises (SMMEs) in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Nigeria, and select island states.

Despite the AfCFTA's potential to create a unified preferential market, women and youth may not automatically benefit unless adequately supported.

AfCFTA Secretary General Wamkele Mene highlighted the importance of inclusive economic development, emphasising that the new program aligns with the vision of increasing intra-Africa trade and ensuring prosperity for all Africans.

"The AfCFTA offers significant opportunities for entrepreneurship and job creation in a market of 1.4 billion people. The Protocol on Women and Youth in Trade aims to eliminate trade barriers for women and young people in Africa. We encourage potential beneficiaries to take advantage of this programme," Mene said.

The initiative, titled "Women and Youth Economic Empowerment in Fisheries," was unveiled during the 14th Council of Ministers responsible for Trade meeting in Zanzibar.

Africa's fisheries sector is vital for food security and the economic well-being of millions of households. According to the World Bank, the industry employs at least 12 million people, the majority of whom are women involved in processing, marketing, and post-harvest activities.

TradeMark Africa Deputy CEO Allen Sophia Asiimwe called the program a crucial step towards inclusive trade, economic empowerment, and sustainable job creation.

"Addressing the unique structural barriers faced by women and youth in the fish value chain is essential. This collaborative effort will position the sector as a pathway for economic growth, food security, and poverty alleviation in Africa," said Ms Asiimwe.

Mastercard Foundation's Executive Director of Pan-African Programs, Daniel Hailu, expressed optimism about the program's potential.