Zimbabwe Receives U.S.$6 Million Maternal Health Supplies

4 July 2024
The Herald (Harare)
By Rumbidzayi Zinyuke

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has received lifesaving equipment, supplies and essential medicines worth US$6 million to strengthen the county's maternal health services.

The procurement of the commodities and equipment was made through the Health Resilience Fund (HRF), a pool of resources supported by the European Union, the Governments of Ireland and the UK as well as GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

The supplies include ICT equipment, anaesthetic machines, operating theatre tables, fistula repair kits and essential drugs, among other things.

It is expected that the supplies will improve the quality of care given to pregnant women and contribute immensely to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity, in line with the National Health Strategy.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini said it is the priority of the ministry and its stakeholders to improve access to quality health care for all Zimbabweans, including vulnerable and marginalised communities.

"Strategic partnerships and collaborations such as the HRF have become key drivers of national development," he said.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.