Zimbabwe Receives U.S.$6 Million Maternal Health Supplies

The Ministry of Health and Child Care has received lifesaving equipment, supplies and essential medicines worth US$6 million to strengthen the county's maternal health services.

The procurement of the commodities and equipment was made through the Health Resilience Fund (HRF), a pool of resources supported by the European Union, the Governments of Ireland and the UK as well as GAVI, the Vaccine Alliance.

The supplies include ICT equipment, anaesthetic machines, operating theatre tables, fistula repair kits and essential drugs, among other things.

It is expected that the supplies will improve the quality of care given to pregnant women and contribute immensely to reducing maternal mortality and morbidity, in line with the National Health Strategy.

Health and Child Care Deputy Minister Sleiman Kwidini said it is the priority of the ministry and its stakeholders to improve access to quality health care for all Zimbabweans, including vulnerable and marginalised communities.

"Strategic partnerships and collaborations such as the HRF have become key drivers of national development," he said.