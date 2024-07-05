Zimbabwe: Miss Rural Zimbabwe's Return On Course

Miss Rural Zimbabwe founder, Sipho Mazibuko, says the return of the country's unique pageant after a 17-year hiatus is on course.

Mazibuko, who had suspended the pageant due to lack of sponsorship, is upbeat that some stakeholders will come in to assist in promoting the rural girl child.

"Miss Rural Zimbabwe's comeback is going on well and this weekend, we will be in Binga District scouting for new models," she said.

Nyasha Phiri from Gokwe, Midlands, won the last edition of the pageant.

Abigail Mabhoni from Masvingo was the inaugural winner in 2004.