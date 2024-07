Superstar Jah Prayzah has turned 37 and is still hungry for success.

The artiste was born on July 4 in 1987.

An epitome of hard work, passion, and humility, Jah Prayzah now commands a huge following, both locally and abroad.

He has collaborated with some of the world's and the region's renowned stars, including Jah Cure, Davido, Diamond Platnumz, and Mafikizolo, among others.