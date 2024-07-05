Uganda: Famed for Throwing Yellow Pigs, Activists Threaten to Hit Kampala Streets Again

Youth human rights activists have vowed to return to the streets and demonstrate if corruption persists.

In 2014, youth groups such as Jobless Brotherhood, NRM Poor Youth, and the Association of the Unemployed were formed.

These groups would throw pigs at parliament and similar actions, culminating into the dumping of a coffin at the entrance of Mulago hospital as a protest against the embezzlement of COVID-19 funds in 2021.

However, since then, these groups have disbanded, and some members do not know the whereabouts of their colleagues.

Norman Tumuhimbise, who led the Jobless Brotherhood, says a lot happened to them during that time of activism, but says this did not discourage them, and they could be compelled to return at any time.

"We can return at any time because corruption is at its peak now, so don't get surprised if you see us on the streets soon" Tumuhimbise noted.

Some members of these youth groups say they were threatened and tortured severely whenever they were arrested.

They says some other colleagues of theirs were bribed and betrayed them, while others secured positions and left the struggle. Some got injured and were afraid to return.

'"As Jobless Brotherhood, we decided to take a break and give others the space to engage in activism," says Augustine Ojobile .

Tumuhimbise says he went silent and resorted to writing books and currently has written five books .

Their colleague Harounah Musanje says that the NUP, the dominant opposition party, has not given them much support as the FDC did before.

He also says that social media has left some confused, thinking they can use it to demand what they want, but even that path has not helped.

These youths, being from different groupings, sometimes had difficulties making decisions, with NRM members fearing to challenge their party and opposition members facing their struggles, leaving the unaffiliated ones standing alone.