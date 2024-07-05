Somalia: Ethiopia's PM Abiy Ahmed Calls for Dialogue With Somalia Amidst Sea MOU Controversy

4 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Addis Ababa — Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has responded to recent accusations from neighboring Somalia, asserting that any issues between the two countries can be resolved with a simple conversation.

In a speech to lawmakers, Prime Minister Abiy emphasized that Ethiopia has no intention of causing conflict with the Somali government. He stated, "It is very simple because we have no fight with the Somali government. They chose to go around and accuse us."

The controversy stems from a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on January 1 between Ethiopia and Somaliland, which grants Ethiopia access to the Red Sea. Abiy explained that this agreement was only reached after Ethiopia had exhausted all other options, having "begged" and "asked all" neighboring countries for support.

Abiy also addressed allegations that his government is working to dismantle Somalia. He stated, "Ethiopia doesn't want the disintegration of Somalia; it would not have sacrificed its children [in the fight against Al-Shabaab] if it wanted that."

The Prime Minister highlighted the potential benefits of cooperation between Ethiopia and Somalia, noting that countries in the Horn of Africa, such as Somalia and Djibouti, have access to the Red Sea but are not utilizing it to its full potential. He emphasized that Ethiopia has the resources and capacity to contribute to regional development through trade and cooperation.

Abiy concluded by expressing his hope for a peaceful resolution to the current tensions, stating, "It is good to cooperate and march together, both for the region and the future of our children."

