Malawi: Buried With Honor - UTM, Family Salute Chakwera for Supporting Lucius in Illness and Dignifying Him in Death

Though he prophesized a lowly funeral ceremony in Mzimu wa Soldier, Lucius Banda has finally slept with honor and dignity today at Sosola Village in Balaka with his family and, also, the UTM party speaking salutes to President Lazarus Chakwera for taking compassionate care of the fallen 'soldier' in the past three years of his sickness, the care that has been replicated even in his death.

At exactly 15:15 hours, Lucius disappeared from earth for good, leaving behind great memories in 20 musical album that carries the voice of hope, encouragement, love, rebuke and happiness. The thousands that graced his last mile could testify, not to speak the showers of eulogies that described what he lived for and what he will be remembered for.

In their varying eulogies, Lucius' sons Johnny and Mapiri Banda, and UTM secretary general Patricia Kaliati were unapologetic in their frankness, that Lucius is a hero well fallen and honored, which is a potent symbol of a life well lived and cherished by thousands that came to see him walk the last mile.

President Chakwera, speaking through Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Richard Chimwendo, described Lucius' death as painful and untimely.

As someone who made Lucius his Presidential Advisor on Youth and Arts, Chakwera underlined that he will not cut the hand that he rendered to the fallen 'soldier'. He said government will continue to offer support to the family of late Lucius Banda including his elder brother Paul.

He said: "He dedicated his life to the arts. The family should be assured that the President will not leave you alone. Just like he supported him during the three years of his sickness, he will continue to do so."

In their parting shots to their father, Jonny and Mapiri, celebrated their 'hero' as the greatest that ever lived but both couldn't end their moving eulogies without sending a word of thanks to Chakwera for the unconditional and relentless love shown their father whilst he was still alive.

Johnny and Mapiri took time to give an account of the events that demonstrated the Head of State's love for the soldier, including sending him to prestigious hospitals outside Malawi to receive specialized medical assistance.

"I would like to give my special thanks to His Excellency the President, the State President, the government officials, friends and family for holding our hands tight throughout the entire time he was unwell. Please receive it from the bottom of our hearts. We thank you!" said Johnny while clapping in honour of the President. "You loved this man and we knew it kuti mmawakonda."

The sons' gratitude was echoed by UTM Party Secretary General, Patricia Kaliati, who acknowledged that President Chakwera did not only honour Lucius Banda by appointing him his aide on Youth and Arts, but also ensuring that he received optimal medical care and support during his ailment.

Kaliati observed that the President did not tire in delegating his ministers to check on him while at the hospital.