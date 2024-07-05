Ethiopia Expects U.S.$10.5 Billion From IMF, WB

4 July 2024
The Reporter (Addis Ababa)
opinion

Ethiopia is negotiating with the IMF and World Bank for USD 10.5 billion in financial assistance, according to Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD).

He cited the figure during an address to Parliament today.

"The negotiations with IMF and WB are taking a long time. They have their own terms, we have our own terms. They are not easy [to deal with], we are not easy [to deal with]. We've been negotiating for five years now," he told lawmakers.

The PM said concerns over the widening budget deficit led to the "small" proposal of 971 billion birr for the upcoming fiscal year.

"We expect [the IMF and WB] will finance our reform program. If we receive this financing, our budget will grow substantially in the coming years," said Abiy.

Read the original article on Reporter.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Reporter. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.