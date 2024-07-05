South Africa: Teen in Hot Water Over Viral Video of Assault On Grandma

A 19-year-old has been taken into custody for attacking his grandmother - the incident of which was recorded and went viral on social media.

In the 55 second video, the teenager from the Western Cape is seen slapping the grandmother on the face and hitting her head in the kitchen.

The elderly woman then falls to her knees before gathering the strength to stand up as her grandson continues to threaten her.

"The grandson of the victim was arrested at his residence in Wallacedene last night and he is scheduled to make his court appearance in Blue Downs Magistrate's Court once he has been charged," a South African Police Service (SAPS) statement read.

According to the police, the suspect was found in Wallacedene, Kraaifontein, Cape Town, where he lives with his relatives.

The grandmother is said to be in hospital for an ailment unrelated to the assault and declined to submit a statement, the SAPS said.

The police's initial investigations revealed that the incident occurred last month at the residence of the victim.

"The police were summoned to the scene, but it is said that the family took the matter into their own hands and refused police assistance.

"The severity of the matter was realised when a video of the incident was circulating on the internet, and on this basis, SAPS intervened and opened a case docket on behalf of the victim."

The police said crimes against women and children are on top of the SAPS' priority list and that they will not turn a blind eye to any form of violence in this regard.