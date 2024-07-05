South Africa: Bafana's Afcon Qualifiers Opponents Confirmed

Coach Hugo Broos' charges were drawn in Group K and they will face Uganda, Congo and South Sudan in the race to qualify for the 35th edition of the biennial continental tournament.

South African Football Association (SAFA) President Dr Danny Jordaan, Vice Presidents Anastasia Tsichlas and Linda Zwane, and CEO Lydia Monyepao attended the event in Randburg on Thursday.

"This draw is different from previous draws. You find that the teams are spread, and more groups are created and therefore more teams will participate and more teams will have the opportunity," the SAFA President said.

"I think there are going to be quite some interesting results. We must not just look at the teams, there are going to be quite some interesting results. For ourselves, I think we must just focus and win the games at home and make sure that we go back. It's important that we build consistency of performance in Bafana Bafana. It is very important. We look forward to this campaign and we hope that Bafana Bafana will qualify."

The two top finishers will qualify for the tournament to be hosted in Morocco from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.