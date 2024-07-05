Africa: Afcon 2025 Qualifiers - Uganda Drawn With South Africa

4 July 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Samuel Muhimba

The Uganda Cranes have been drawn against familiar faces South Africa, in the TotalEnergies Caf Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) 2025 qualifiers.

In the draws conducted on Thursday in Johannesburg, South Africa, Uganda was placed in Group K, and will also face neighbours South Sudan, and Congo Brazzaville.

The draw event was conducted by Ivory Coast head coach, Emerse Faé and former Morocco international Marouane Chamakh.

According to the Confederation of African Football (Caf), qualification games will be played in September, October and November this year.

The competition will be held between December 21, 2025 and January 18, 2026 in Morocco.

Prior to the draws, Uganda was placed in Pot 2 and thus had to face a team from the rest of the pots 1,3 and 4.

South Africa was seeded in Pot A, while Congo and South Sudan were in pots 3 and 4 respectively.

Uganda will be hoping to finish in the first two positions to be able to play in the AFCON tournament after missing out on the last two editions.

Below is the full draw:

Group A

  • Tunisia
  • Madagascar
  • Comoros
  • The Gambia

Group B

  • Morocco
  • Gabon
  • Central African Republic
  • Lesotho

Group C

  • Egypt
  • Cape Verde
  • Mauritania
  • Botswana

Group D

  • Nigeria
  • Benin
  • Libya
  • Rwanda

Group E

  • Algeria
  • Equatorial Guinea
  • Togo
  • Liberia

Group F

  • Ghana
  • Angola
  • Sudan
  • Niger

Group G

  • Ivory Coast
  • Zambia
  • Sierra Leone
  • Chad

Group H

  • DR Congo Guinea Tanzania Ethiopia

Group I

  • Mali
  • Mozambique
  • Guinea Bissau
  • Eswatini

Group J

  • Cameroon
  • Namibia
  • Kenya
  • Zimbabwe

Group K

  • South Africa
  • Uganda
  • Congo
  • South Sudan

Group L

  • Senegal
  • Burkina Faso
  • Malawi
  • Burundi

