Somalia: Somali and Egyptian Presidents Discuss Mutual Cooperation and Regional Stability

4 July 2024
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi recently held a phone conversation where they emphasized strengthening bilateral relations and enhancing regional stability.

The leaders expressed their commitment to advancing cooperation in key sectors and coordinating efforts to promote stability in the region.

President el-Sisi also took the opportunity to congratulate President Hassan Sheikh on the occasion of Somalia's 64th Independence Day, reaffirming Egypt's firm support for Somalia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

The talks between the two leaders are viewed as a continuation of their ongoing efforts to deepen ties and tackle common challenges in the Horn of Africa and the broader Arab world.

