South Africa: Woman Wins Seven-Year Legal Battle Against Ex-Partner Who Knowingly Infected Her With HIV

4 July 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Tamsin Metelerkamp

When Sergeant Lina Antoinette Ndishishi first reported to the police that her ex-partner had knowingly infected her with HIV, she was told she was wasting her time as the case would never go anywhere. Seven years later, the man who assaulted her was convicted of attempted murder and rape.

Listen to this article 11 min Listen to this article 11 min For Sergeant Lina Antoinette Ndishishi (34), a South African Air Force member whose ex-partner concealed his HIV-positive status and infected her with the virus, the road to justice has been long and fraught with challenges. She faced secondary victimisation at the hands of the authorities she turned to for assistance after discovering she was sick and endured a seven-year legal battle to hold the man who harmed her to account.

In June, Ndishishi's efforts were vindicated when the Pretoria Magistrates' Court convicted former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member Leon Santos Conga of attempted murder and rape for failing to disclose his HIV status and infecting her with the virus. He will be sentenced on 7 August. Ndishishi was represented by AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, which has been supporting her since 2018.

During her ordeal, Ndishishi joined online support groups and learnt that many other women had been knowingly infected with HIV by their partners. However, most were reluctant to lay charges because of the threat of judgment and stigmatisation.

Ndishishi shared her story with Daily Maverick to show that justice was attainable for people in her...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.