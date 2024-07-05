South Africa: Woman Wins Seven-Year Legal Battle Against Ex-Partner Who Knowingly Infected Her With HIV

analysis

When Sergeant Lina Antoinette Ndishishi first reported to the police that her ex-partner had knowingly infected her with HIV, she was told she was wasting her time as the case would never go anywhere. Seven years later, the man who assaulted her was convicted of attempted murder and rape.

Listen to this article 11 min Listen to this article 11 min For Sergeant Lina Antoinette Ndishishi (34), a South African Air Force member whose ex-partner concealed his HIV-positive status and infected her with the virus, the road to justice has been long and fraught with challenges. She faced secondary victimisation at the hands of the authorities she turned to for assistance after discovering she was sick and endured a seven-year legal battle to hold the man who harmed her to account.

In June, Ndishishi's efforts were vindicated when the Pretoria Magistrates' Court convicted former South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member Leon Santos Conga of attempted murder and rape for failing to disclose his HIV status and infecting her with the virus. He will be sentenced on 7 August. Ndishishi was represented by AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit, which has been supporting her since 2018.

During her ordeal, Ndishishi joined online support groups and learnt that many other women had been knowingly infected with HIV by their partners. However, most were reluctant to lay charges because of the threat of judgment and stigmatisation.

Ndishishi shared her story with Daily Maverick to show that justice was attainable for people in her...