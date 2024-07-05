South Africa: The Myriad Challenges of South Africa's Youngest Cabinet Minister, Siviwe Gwarube

analysis

Eastern Cape-born Siviwe Gwarube is the country's youngest Cabinet minister. 'It's high time young South Africans start to see themselves represented in the people that lead them,' she says.

Two weeks shy of her 34th birthday, Siviwe Gwarube was appointed as the new minister of basic education by President Cyril Ramaphosa on Sunday.

Her appointment is part of the power-sharing deal within the newly formed government of national unity (GNU), which includes parties such as the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), Good and the Patriotic Alliance.

With this appointment, Gwarube has become the youngest minister in South Africa's democratic history, surpassing the record previously held by Ronald Lamola, who became a minister at 35. Her rise to this prominent position reflects her remarkable journey and dedication to public service.

Before her new role, Gwarube served as the DA's chief whip in the National Assembly, where her leadership and strategic skills were on full display. Her political career within the DA has been marked by several key positions, including deputy chief whip, national spokesperson and shadow minister of health.

She admits that becoming a minister was beyond her wildest dreams.

"It is a lovely birthday present but also a daunting one," Gwarube told Daily Maverick with characteristic enthusiasm.

"It's high time young South Africans start to see themselves represented in the people that lead them. I do not...