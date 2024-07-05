South Africa's Contradictory Plan to Open Rhino Horn Trade Will Encourage Poaching

analysis

Legalising trade will remove the stigma that rhino horn is illegal and could entice many more consumers into the market. The demand will then outstrip the legal supply and poaching will increase. This will push security measures beyond breaking point.

Listen to this article 9 min Listen to this article 9 min The South African government is hoping to open up international trade and develop the domestic trade in rhino horn. This could have dire consequences for the future survival of the species.

In the recently released Draft Biodiversity Management Plan (BMP) for black and white rhinos, the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment (DFFE) states that "South Africa will work with range states and potential destination countries to support a proposal for international commercial trade in rhinoceros' horn from protected wild rhinoceros, for conservation purposes, when conditions become favourable."

The aim is if rhinos are given a commercial value, it will "shift the pressure off them" as there will be a greater incentive to protect them.

This proposal raises several serious red flags and is full of contradictions.

The BMP envisions reduced rhino poaching, reduced trafficking in rhino horn, secured stockpiles, and a "significantly mitigated" risk from demand, yet conversely, it proposes a suite of commercial trade actions at both the domestic and international level, which by their very nature will increase demand and the associated risks of poaching and illegal trade.

Legal trade = increased demand...