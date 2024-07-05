South Africa's Mpox Outbreak Cases Rise to 20, Death Toll At Three

analysis

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min The World Health Organization (WHO) is shipping mpox medication to South Africa following an outbreak of the infectious disease in the country.

WHO team leader Dr Joseph Wamala said stocks of the mpox medication currently available in the country, Tecovirimat, were only sufficient to treat 15 people with a two-week dose.

The Department of Health said on Thursday that South Africa had recorded 20 cases of mpox since May, with three deaths. Of those 20 cases, 15 people had since received a clean bill of health while five remained hospitalised due to severe health complications compounded by underlying conditions such as HIV.

The department said mpox was treatable if diagnosed early.

"People are urged to seek healthcare once they experience mpox-like symptoms or come into direct contact with someone who tested positive. The department, working with various stakeholders, continues with efforts to curb the spread/transmission of mpox in the country," said the department.

In the last week, the country recorded four more laboratory-confirmed mpox cases in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal: a 17-year-old man from Hillbrow in Johannesburg, a 37-year-old man from Pretoria East, a 29-year-old man from West Rand...