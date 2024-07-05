South Africa: From Pit Toilets to NSFAS - New Education Ministers Nobuhle Nkabane and Siviwe Gwarube Vow to Turn the Tide

analysis

Can South Africa's two brand-new education ministers be more effective than their predecessors in tackling the myriad challenges in schools and higher educational institutions? They shared a few starter points on the sidelines of the Cabinet swearing-in ceremony on Wednesday.

Listen to this article 7 min Listen to this article 7 min South Africa's new ministers of higher and basic education - Nobuhle Nkabane and Siviwe Gwarube respectively - intend to prioritise pit toilets at schools and the woes at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

With the formation of the government of national unity (GNU), the ministers are tasked with tackling obstacles and advancing the process of nation-building. Their capacity to collaborate with different stakeholders to the benefit of the education system will determine their level of success.

Nkabane, who was previously deputy mineral resources and energy minister, is an ANC member, and Gwarube was Chief Whip and national spokesperson of the DA.

The previous minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande (now minister of science, technology and innovation), left unresolved challenges faced by students, the biggest of which is the mismanagement of funds at NSFAS.

Nkabane has committed to resolving these challenges and plans to meet student bodies. "I am going to reach out to all student formations that are organised, to speak to them and to understand by digging deeper so that I understand the frustration that they are facing on a day-to-day," she said.

Speaking...