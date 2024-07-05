South Africa: Not So Fast, Ntshavheni Warns New Ministers Eager to Push Ahead With Department Plans

analysis

Addressing the media a day after the swearing-in of the government of national unity executive, Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni stressed the collective nature of the undertaking - and said GNU priorities would be based on the National Development Plan of 2012.

GNU ministers already seeking to stamp their mark on their department should hold their horses.

That was the message from Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Thursday, addressing journalists in Cape Town.

"Whoever said 'this is the policy I'm going to implement' - no. Whoever said 'this is the priority I'm going to implement' - no," Ntshavheni said.

A number of DA ministers have already made public statements about actions and priorities they intend to immediately pursue within their departments.

But Ntshavheni said that before priorities or strategic plans for any departments can be set, there must be discussion and agreement at the Cabinet lekgotla scheduled for 11 and 12 July 2024.

There is no single minister who can expropriate a decision of Cabinet to themselves.

The minister indicated that department directors-general are analysing the manifestos of all the signatories to the GNU in order to present proposed priorities and a programme of action to Cabinet. These would be reflected in the Medium-Term Strategic Framework (MTSF) to be presented by the President at the opening of Parliament on 18 July 2024.

She stressed, however, that the GNU's...