Kenya: Police Recover Stolen Goods Traced to Chieni Supermarket Raid

4 July 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Feddy Mwende

Nairobi — Police in Nyeri and Laikipia have recovered a substantial amount of stolen goods and apprehended multiple suspects who looted a local retail chain Chieni Supermarket during the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday said the recovered items included washing machines, refrigerators, water dispensers, bicycles, kitchenware, food items, and clothing.

Detectives arrested Chris Nduni Wamuhu, a 24-year-old filmed looting at one of the outlets targeted by violent protestors.

"At a rental house in Nanyuki, 24-yr-old Chris Nduni Wamuhu was arrested with a stolen Hisense fridge, Uken water dispenser, coffee cups, teaspoons, hotpot dishes, luminarc plates among others," the agency stated.

At a separate location near Kengeles club in Nanyuki, police arrested 30-year-old Moses Njuguna Gachwe and recovered 22 pairs of khaki trousers, 9 T-shirts, 24 undergarments, and sandals stolen during the demonstrations.

DCI reported further arrests on the outskirts of the town at Asian Quarters, where police found 35-year-old Charles Kaariri Mumbi with a junior ride bike, and discovered six vacuum flasks, a shopping trolley, an LG fridge, and various luminarc-branded plates and cups in the house of 41-year-old John Ndirangu Ndirirtu.

The agency announced the arrests a day after vowing to pursue all vandals and present them in court.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.