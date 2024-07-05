Kenya: Police Recover Stolen Goods Traced to Chieni Supermarket Raid

Nairobi — Police in Nyeri and Laikipia have recovered a substantial amount of stolen goods and apprehended multiple suspects who looted a local retail chain Chieni Supermarket during the Anti-Finance Bill protests.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Thursday said the recovered items included washing machines, refrigerators, water dispensers, bicycles, kitchenware, food items, and clothing.

Detectives arrested Chris Nduni Wamuhu, a 24-year-old filmed looting at one of the outlets targeted by violent protestors.

"At a rental house in Nanyuki, 24-yr-old Chris Nduni Wamuhu was arrested with a stolen Hisense fridge, Uken water dispenser, coffee cups, teaspoons, hotpot dishes, luminarc plates among others," the agency stated.

At a separate location near Kengeles club in Nanyuki, police arrested 30-year-old Moses Njuguna Gachwe and recovered 22 pairs of khaki trousers, 9 T-shirts, 24 undergarments, and sandals stolen during the demonstrations.

DCI reported further arrests on the outskirts of the town at Asian Quarters, where police found 35-year-old Charles Kaariri Mumbi with a junior ride bike, and discovered six vacuum flasks, a shopping trolley, an LG fridge, and various luminarc-branded plates and cups in the house of 41-year-old John Ndirangu Ndirirtu.

The agency announced the arrests a day after vowing to pursue all vandals and present them in court.