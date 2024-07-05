Rwanda: Every Rwandan Can Now Find Pride in Being Rwandan

editorial

Rwanda marked the 30th Liberation Anniversary on July 4, a moment of reflection for Rwandans to look back at a journey from being at a place where they were denied their rights to truly becoming liberated.

For so many decades, Rwandans were subjected to making a choice between being identified along ethnic lines or else accept a life that was characterized by constant troubles in which many were forced to leave the only country they had ever known, while thousands of others were killed, and their families' properties were either rooted or burnt down.

That painful history culminated into the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi in which more than a million lives were tragically lost to a regime that prioritized hate over love, and personal interest over collective interest.

It took brave Rwandans who had lived a life of refugee to organize themselves for a cause that would later put an end to the 1994 massacre to save Rwandans.

Now Rwandans can find true pride in being identified as Rwandans. That wasn't always the case. There was a time when Rwandans feared identifying as Rwandans even in their own country because of fear of persecution, not to mention those who were refugees in some societies that subjected them to forced labor or else there wasn't an avenue to make a living.

As President Paul Kagame put it rightly in his Liberation Day speech, "We have shattered every negative taboo and assumption about being Rwandan. Our politics today is based on accountability and ambition. It is a way for all Rwandans to lead a better life."

Kagame is right, politics is no longer a tool to exclude and harm each other. That means that while Rwandans respect their government, they do not fear it, because it serves everyone without distinction.

This pride should be a foundation to truly liberate ourselves. This means actively finding innovative solutions that not only lift Rwandans out of poverty, but also allow Rwandans to be globally competitive.

The brave men and women who sacrificed their all to liberate their country set a foundation stone, it's now our turn to build on this legacy.