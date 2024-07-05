Rwanda: Manizabayo 'Ready' to Lift Rwandan Flag High in Paris

Rwandan cyclist Eric Manizabayo has vowed to make the country proud at the 2024 Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France.

The 26-year-old rider, who plays for Benediction Club, will be making his debut at the Olympic Games on wildcard entry.

Tour du Rwanda and the UCI Road World Championships are two of the biggest cycling events that he has been to previously.

Despite failing to win something from the two competitions, Manizabayo insists he can achieve something special at Paris 2024 Games which, he said, he is honoured to attend.

"This will be my first Olympic games, it's a special feeling and honour to be selected as flag bearer for my country. I am training hard and I think we're all ready for Paris," the rider said in an exclusive interview with Weekend Sport.

"It is always a proud moment to put on a team Rwanda jersey and the Olympic games is extra special," he added.

Prior to departing for the Games with the team on Saturday, July 6, Manizabayo said that his ultimate goal is to finish the race.

Tour du Rwanda 2018 - first international race

After a series of impressive performances in local races in 2017, the national team's technical team summoned Manizabayo among 18 riders that comprised the provisional roster to prepare for the 2018 Tour du Rwanda.

After five weeks of intensive training, the youngster was named on the final five-man Club Benediction squad that took part in the race from August 5-12.

It was Manizabayo's first international race, and at the same time, his first Tour du Rwanda appearance. He finished in 21st position out of sixty riders who managed to complete the race.

He also emerged seventh among 18 Rwandan cyclists in the UCI Africa Tour race.

His first race overseas, and first outside Rwanda, came just a few days after Tour du Rwanda when he was named on a six-rider Team Rwanda's U23 roster that represented the country at the 2018 Tour de l'Avenir in France. The latter is the world's biggest cycling event for U23 cyclists.

Manizabayo, who will compete in men's road race, is among three cyclists who will represent Rwanda in Paris. Others include Diane Ingabire who will compete in women's Road Race and ITT and Jazilla Mwamikazi who will compete in Mountain Bike. The latter is already training in France while Manizabayo and Ingabire have been in a training camp at La Palisse Hotel in Nyamata.

The three are part of an eight-athlete Rwanda contingent that will be hunting what would be the first Olympic medal in the country's history.

All athletes will leave for Paris on July 6.

Team Rwanda to Paris 2024 Games

Cycling

Men: Eric Manizabayo (Road Race)

Women: Diane Ingabire (Road Race & ITT)

Jazilla Mwamikazi (Mountain Bike)

Coach: David Louvet

Athletics

Men: Yves Nimubona (10 000m)

Women: Clementine Mukandanga (Full Marathon 42km)

Coach: Eric Karasira

Swimming

Men: Peyre Mitilla Oscar Cyusa (Butterfly 100m)

Women: Lidwine Umuhoza Uwase (Freestyle 50m)

Coach: James Bazatsinda

Fencing

Women: Tufaha Uwihoreye

Coach: Emmanuel Kwizera