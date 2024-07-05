Sudan: Foreign Ministry Statement On Terrorist Rebel RSF Militia Violations

The Republic of Sudan Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Office of the Spokesperson and Media Directorate

Press Statement

As part of the total war the terrorist Janjaweed militia is currently waging against the Sudanese people, that include ,among other criminal acts, destruction of infrastructure, humanitarian institutions and means of livelihood of the vast majority of the population, the Militia prevented delivery of seed supplies provided by the UN Food and Agriculture Organization -FAO - to farmers in Sennar State for the rainy agricultural season.

This evil act is a continuation of the terrorist militia's onslaught on agricultural production areas and utilities with a view to causing famine in the country, and depopulating the productive regions in order to resettle its mercenaries and foreign elements in those regions. The Militia's criminal design in this regard included the following: * Looting and ransacking the World Food Program's largest warehouse in Wad Madani last December. · Disrupting the winter agricultural season in the Al-Gazira Scheme after looting of agricultural machinery and mobile assets, intentional blocking of irrigation canals, and the plundering of harvested crops and seeds prepared for planting. ·Terrorizing farmers in Sennar State and the Al-Rahad Scheme,who are main food producers. · Ransacking the Agricultural Research Corporation and the Agricultural Genbank.

The Government of Sudan, nevertheless, confirms that it has completed preparations to redouble food production in safe areas throughout the country to meet local needs. The Sudanese people will definitely triumph over the plot to starve them and win production battle. Thursday 4 July 2024