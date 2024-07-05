Zimbabwe: Mabvuku Stadium Upgrade Begins

ZIFA Northern Region Soccer League title chasers, Scottland Football Club have embarked on an ambitious project to rehabilitate Mabvuku Stadium.

The club has drilled a borehole to ensure a reliable water supply for the construction and rehabilitation process.

In an interview, Scottland FC president, Pedzai "Scott" Sakupwanya said they are keen to use the venue for their home matches.

"The rehabilitation of Mabvuku Stadium is a testament to our commitment to the community and our passion for the beautiful game.

"The borehole drilling marks the first phase of the project, which will be followed by the installation of the new turf, floodlights, and amenities.

"Scottland FC is among my projects to keep youths in the constituency away from drug and substance abuse, and I have identified sport as one of the activities to keep the youths focused on productive habits thus we want Mabvuku Stadium to be the Scottland FC home ground."

The club has pledged to work closely with local authorities and stakeholders to ensure the project's successful completion.

Meanwhile, Scottland's title push suffered a knock on Wednesday when they lost 0-1 to Herentals Under-20 in a midday kick-off at the Mkushi Academy Grounds, formerly known as Morris Depot.

With the defeat, Scottland dropped to sixth on the standings while Herentals Under-20 moved to fourth in one of the most tightly contested Division One championships in history.

Leaders Black Rhinos were held to a goalless draw by hosts Black Mambas in a 3pm kick-off at the same venue.

Former leaders Harare City claimed a 3-1 win over Zambezi Gas and Coal at Muriel Mine to move to within a point of Black Rhinos.

At Ngoni Stadium, MWOS won the Norton derby after beating Norton Community 2-0 to reduce the deficit to four points.

Another title contender, Golden Eagles beat Ngezi Platinum's Under-19s 1-0 at Elis Robins to move to 32 points from 17 matches and above Scottland on goal difference.

Matchday 17 Results

Herentals 1-0 Scottland, DZ Royal 2-0 Chinhoyi, Zambezi 1-3 Harare City, Trojan 0-1 Shamva, Mhangura 2-0 Karoi, Aga-ma 1-1 Pam, Eagles 1-0 Ngezi, Norton 0-2 Mwos, Black Mambas 0-0 Black Rhinos, Banket 1-1 Cranborne

Matchday 18 Fixtures

Tomorrow: Cranborne Bullets v Trojan Stars (Motor Action Sports Club, 12pm), Black Rhinos v Herentals Under-20 (Heart Stadium B Arena), MWOS v Black Mambas (Ngoni), Ngezi Under-19 v Norton Community (Baobab), PAM FC v Golden Eagles (Muriel Mine), Chinhoyi Stars v Zambezi G and C (Chinhoyi Stadium), Shamva Mine v CCLEE Mhangura (Shamva Mine), Harare City v Banket United (Motor Action Sports Club 3pm).

Sunday: Karoi United v Agama FC (Chikangwe Stadium), Scottland v DZ Royal Stars (Rufaro)

Latest Standings

P W D L F A GD Pts

Black Rhinos 7 11 5 1 25 11 14 38

Harare City 17 11 4 2 28 9 19 37

MWOS 17 10 4 3 28 11 17 34

Herentals U-20 17 9 6 2 27 13 14 33

Golden Eagles 17 8 8 1 19 7 12 32

Scottland 17 10 2 5 19 11 8 32

Agama 17 6 9 2 21 15 6 27

Shamva Mine 17 5 7 5 12 18 -6 22

Ngezi Under-19 17 5 5 7 14 15 -1 20

Banket United 17 4 8 5 9 10 -1 20

Norton Comm 17 5 5 7 21 23 -2 20

Black Mambas 17 5 4 8 17 17 0 19

PAM FC 17 4 7 6 10 15 -5 19

Cranborne 17 3 9 5 10 15 -5 18

Trojan Stars 17 3 8 6 12 16 -4 17

Karoi United 17 3 7 7 10 16 -6 16

CCLEE Mhangura 17 4 3 10 9 24 -15 15

Chinhoyi Stars 17 2 7 8 11 26 -15 13

DZ Royal Stars 17 2 4 11 8 21 -13 10

Zambezi G & C 17 1 6 10 12 29 -17 9