Angola: President João Lourenço Reshuffles ANGOP Board of Directors

4 July 2024
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — President João Lourenço on Thursday reshuffled the Board of Directors of the Angola Press Agency (ANGOP) led by Josué Salusuva Isaías.

According to a note from the Presidency of the Republic, the president appointed new executive directors for news content and Multimedia, Elias José Tumba and Geraldo Ambrósio Quiala, replacing José Chimuco and Emanuel Catumbela.

The executive directors Engrácia Bernardo (Administration and Finance) and João Simão (Technical Area) and the non-executive director, Leona Capindissa remained in their position, while Ilda das Dores Fernandes replaced Gaspar Francisco as non-executive director.

