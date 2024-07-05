South Africa: East London Renaming Back on Track After Snag - South African News Briefs - July 05, 2024

East London Renaming Back on Track After Gompo Snag

After encountering obstacles previously, Buffalo City Metro is poised to initiate the process of renaming East London and other areas in the city, according to News24. The proposal to rename East London to Gompo was discussed during a consultation process in 2018, but former Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa did not approve it due to a settlement named Gompo within the metro. Historically, locals referred to East London as Gompo, a term believed to describe the sound of an ocean current hitting large rocks. Nowadays, many residents call East London eMonti, derived from the Afrikaans word "mond." The Eastern Cape's Geographical Names Committee previously advised the metro to rename the Gompo settlement first if it intended to rename East London to Gompo.

5 Arrested as Police Rescues Kidnapped Businessman



Another Portuguese businessman, who owns a popular butchery in Joburg, has been rescued from the Nancefield hostel in Soweto where he was held captive, reports IOL. The rescue operation was an intelligence-driven effort led by the elite Special Task Force (STF) unit of the South African Police Service (SAPS). According to Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, the national police spokesperson, a dedicated team was assembled and worked tirelessly after the kidnapping was reported to ensure the victim was found alive. Five individuals involved in the kidnapping were arrested.

Eswatini to Decide on Extradition of AKA, Tibz Murder Suspects

The extradition application for the Ndimande siblings, arrested in Eswatini for the murders of South African rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, is set to proceed in the Manzini Magistrate's Court, reports SABC News. Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande were apprehended in a rented house in Mbabane earlier this year. The brothers have been linked to the murders of Forbes and Motsoane outside the Wish restaurant in Durban in February of last year, as well as two other murders in separate incidents in KwaZulu-Natal. They face six charges, including four counts of murder, one of attempted murder, and one of conspiracy to commit murder.

