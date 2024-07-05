South Africa: La Colombe in Cape Town Named Africa's Best Restaurant, 2024

La Colombe, a contemporary French-meets-Asian fine dining restaurant located in Constantia, Cape Town, has been named the best restaurant in Africa for 2024. This prestigious accolade was awarded as part of the World's 50 Best Restaurants list, where La Colombe secured the 49th spot globally, making it the only African restaurant to feature in this year's top 50.

The World's 50 Best Restaurants, established in 2002, is an annual compilation of the finest dining experiences worldwide, curated by a panel of 1,080 culinary experts. The list celebrates extraordinary gastronomic destinations, and La Colombe's inclusion highlights its excellence and innovation in the culinary arts.

La Colombe regularly features as a must-visit restaurant in Cape Town, South Africa. It is situated at the top of a winding road on Silvermist Estate, with expansive views over the Constantia Valley towards the sea in the distance. The food is fine dining at its best, executed with impeccable precision and attention to detail.

"As you ascend the winding road on Silvermist estate, time seems to slow down. At each bend, as the city tilts away beneath you, you rise to new heights of quiet anticipation. There's a reason you feel this way - you're on top of a mountain and about to dine at La Colombe, frequent contender on our Top 10 list and no stranger to S.Pellegrino's World's 50 Best Restaurants."

-- Linda Scarborough (Eat Out)

Executive Chef James Gaag expressed his immense pride and gratitude for the recognition: "We're speechless. It's such an incredible honour for our team's consistent work and dedication to be recognised at this level. To not only represent the La Colombe team - but, also our home city of Cape Town - on this stage is an immense privilege. We are so grateful to not only the panel of judges, but to every diner who we have welcomed through our doors - without you, this would not have been possible."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

La Colombe's recognition is a testament to the burgeoning culinary scene in Cape Town and South Africa as a whole. It underscores the city's growing reputation as a destination for food enthusiasts seeking unique and high-quality dining experiences. The blend of contemporary French and Asian cuisine at La Colombe offers a distinctive and memorable gastronomic journey, now internationally acknowledged.

Tamsin Snyman, the World's 50 Best Restaurants Academy Chair for South and East Africa, also lauded La Colombe's achievement: "Team La Colombe have worked incredibly hard to be on this hugely important list. I am not surprised at their ranking; it is long overdue, and they now shine a spotlight not only on their genius talent but also on our far-flung region. This will encourage more people to visit South Africa so we can showcase our culinary talents across the board and reassure everyone that we are a world-class dining destination."